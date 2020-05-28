Beverly P. Governor entered into eternal rest, May 18, 2020 at the age of 66. She was a retired nurse. She is survived by her daughters, Meyoshia Williams and Shermoneke Forest; sons, Shermain Parker and Tedrick Parker; sisters, Sandra Drake, Ruth Adams, Dorthey Parker, Loretta Drake, and Valery Parker; brothers, Gerald Parker, Olus Parker, Ceasar Anthony, and Bruce Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ruth Parker; Aaron Forest III; Jonathan Williams; Darus Governor. Visitation Friday, May 29, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Interment Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.