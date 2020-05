Beverly P. Governor entered into eternal rest, May 18, 2020 at the age of 66. She was a retired nurse. She is survived by her daughters, Meyoshia Williams and Shermoneke Forest; sons, Shermain Parker and Tedrick Parker; sisters, Sandra Drake, Ruth Adams, Dorthey Parker, Loretta Drake, and Valery Parker; brothers, Gerald Parker, Olus Parker, Ceasar Anthony, and Bruce Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ruth Parker; Aaron Forest III; Jonathan Williams; Darus Governor. Visitation Friday, May 29, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Interment Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com