Our Mom, Beverly Pomeroy LeBeau, 82 (1/31/38-10/2/19) is reunited with Daddy, Carl LeBeau, Sr. (Tee 'Nom) and Coy, son, in a place we trust they are happiest. A resident of Baton Rouge for sixty two years, Mom was taken from us by a sudden illness. She was a native of Dayton, Ohio, but later graduated from Edison High of Miami, Florida where she was a choir soloist. Mom was a member of BRAC and the Spanish Town Civic Association. Our parents were St. Jude Parish founding members. She and Daddy met on a blind date during his Marine obligation and were inseparable from that time forward; marrying on the afternoon of his discharge and immediately relocated to Baton Rouge so Daddy could attend LSU. Two children eleven months apart quickly followed. She came to enjoy fall Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium, and was a tireless crawfish peeler, quite popular on the crawfish boil circuit. Remaining at home to raise their eventual four heathens. In her later years Mom served as chauffeur to Father Pat Mascarella. Left to mourn her memory are her surviving children: Susan and Steve Seybt, Carl LeBeau, Jr. (Bubba) and Jennie, Kathy Southern-Anderson and Leonard. She is also survived by: South Florida cousins, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and the LeBeau, Duplessis, Hymel and other families of Gonzales/St. Amant. Services will be on October 19th at St. Joseph Cathedral starting at 8 am, with Mass at 9 am followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. She will be buried in a private service at St. Joseph Abbey in Covington. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

