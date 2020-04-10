Beverly Rae Augustus Pitcher was called from labor to reward on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was 71 and a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Rev. Leo Cyrus, pastor. Beverly was a retired Administrative Educational Director. She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Jorrick Pitcher and Damian Pitcher; one granddaughter, Karen Pigrenet; one Goddaughter, Karista P. Reed; one sister, Lillie Mae Tate; one brother-in-love, Allen Whitener, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, dear friends, church family and relatives.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020