Beverly Russ Newsom left this world on March 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 14, 1924, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, James A. Newsom, her sweet grandson, Michael Johnson and her parents, Emmett and Ruth Russ. She is survived by her children, Ruth Leigh Kirk (Will), Randall Newsom, Ronald Newsom (Dolores) and Rhenda Giaccone (Vince) as well as 11 grandchildren, and 10 grandchildren. Born in New Orleans, LA, Beverly was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, where she worked at several jobs and was very active in the Baker United Methodist Church. Beverly loved birds, nature and Sunday dinners with as many family members as possible attending. Family and close friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 11am until 1pm conducted by Rev. Tom Dolph. Entombment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker. Special thanks to the entire staff at Dr. Elkins office, Lane Wound Care, Our Lady of the Lady, Dr. Ford, Dr. Hess and MICU at OLOL for all the care and compassion given to our mother. Memorial donations maybe made to American Vet Dogs, www.VetDogs.org. Share sympathies, condolences and memoires at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020