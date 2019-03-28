Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Sheffie Rhodes. View Sign

Beverly Sheffie Rhodes departed this life on Monday March 25, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 85, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, 511 Assumption St, Napoleonville, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 9:00 am conducted by Rev. David Gilton. Burial in Beautiful Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by 5 sons, Lloyd Gilbert Sheffie (Michelle), Ralph Sheffie (Robin), Rodney, David and Matthew Rhodes; 3 daughters, Hester Sheffie, Wanda Hamilton (Bertrand) and Charlene Rhodes; 1 brother, Sterling Sheffie; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Gustave Rhodes, Jr.; 5 brothers, Norwood, Robert, Charles, Gerald and Cornell Sheffie. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at Beverly Sheffie Rhodes departed this life on Monday March 25, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 85, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, 511 Assumption St, Napoleonville, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 9:00 am conducted by Rev. David Gilton. Burial in Beautiful Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by 5 sons, Lloyd Gilbert Sheffie (Michelle), Ralph Sheffie (Robin), Rodney, David and Matthew Rhodes; 3 daughters, Hester Sheffie, Wanda Hamilton (Bertrand) and Charlene Rhodes; 1 brother, Sterling Sheffie; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Gustave Rhodes, Jr.; 5 brothers, Norwood, Robert, Charles, Gerald and Cornell Sheffie. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Williams and Southall Funeral Home

5414 Highway 1

Napoleonville , LA 70390

(985) 369-7231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close