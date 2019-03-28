Beverly Sheffie Rhodes

Beverly Sheffie Rhodes departed this life on Monday March 25, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 85, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, 511 Assumption St, Napoleonville, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 9:00 am conducted by Rev. David Gilton. Burial in Beautiful Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by 5 sons, Lloyd Gilbert Sheffie (Michelle), Ralph Sheffie (Robin), Rodney, David and Matthew Rhodes; 3 daughters, Hester Sheffie, Wanda Hamilton (Bertrand) and Charlene Rhodes; 1 brother, Sterling Sheffie; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Gustave Rhodes, Jr.; 5 brothers, Norwood, Robert, Charles, Gerald and Cornell Sheffie. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
