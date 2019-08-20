Beverly Smith Collins, age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 8:45 p.m. A resident of Prairieville, LA and native of Dutchtown, LA. She was a homemaker and in her early years she was an accounting assistant. She was a 1954 graduate of Dutchtown High School. She loved her family very much and enjoyed family get-togethers. Family is very thankful to all the neighbors and especially David Braud and Jody Tanner for watching out for her through the years. Visiting on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 Hwy. 73, Prairieville, LA, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Jerry Martin. Burial at Prairieville Community Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Roxanne C. and Blaine Berteau; longtime friend and companion, Joe Schapatone; grandchild, Whitney E. Miller; nieces, Linda Braud and Rhonda Collins Starling; nephews, Brett Smith, Mark Smith, Byron Braud, Dwight Braud, and Anthony Babin; and her deceased husband, LD Collins, after 50 years of marriage, his children, Larry, Gordon, and Beverly, and their children. Preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Nolia Smith; brothers, Terry and R.D. Smith; sister, Audrey S. Braud; and niece, Rhonda Babin. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019