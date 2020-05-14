Beverly St. Amant Marchand, a native of Oak Grove and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 82. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. She retired from her position as school secretary after many years with the Ascension Parish School Board. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, handcrafting homemade ornaments and embroidery. Her love for gardening can be seen in every area of her yard with all of the beautiful trees and flowers that she planted and cared for over the years with her husband. Her most beloved thing to do was spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Joseph Gayne Marchand; three daughters, Kimberly Rhodes (Bob), Trudy Dedon (Ricky) and Desiree Eliser (Shane); one son, Kendall Gayne Marchand; three brothers, Richard, Chet (Shelia) and Jason St. Amant; seven grandchildren, Megan Delatte, Erika Heath, Adam Rhodes, Miranda Hebert, Jenna Rhodes, Ryan Gregoire and Danielle Eliser; and nineteen great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sybil and Chester St. Amant Sr.; one sister, Wanda Lessard; and two grandchildren, Sara Marchand and Robby Rhodes. The pallbearers will be Kendall Marchand, Bob Rhodes, Ricky Dedon, Shane Eliser, Ryan Gregoire and Adam Rhodes. A private service will be held for the immediate family during this time. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.