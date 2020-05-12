Biaggio Anthony "Blaise' 'Bill" Guarisco
Biaggio Anthony "Blaise" "Bill" Guarisco, a native of Morgan City and resident of Baton Rouge, died on May 5, 2020, of natural causes. He was 87. Known by most as Blaise or Bill, he is survived by one brother, Anthony P. Guarisco, Jr. of Morgan City; a daughter, Christine von Braun of Andover, Mass.; sons Bill Guarisco and Tom Guarisco of Baton Rouge; as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Gladys Mire Guarisco, also a native of Morgan City; parents Anthony P. Guarisco, Sr. and Carrie Giordano Guarisco of Morgan City; two sons, Timothy J. Guarisco of New Orleans and David P. Guarisco, Sr. of Orlando, Fla.; and brothers Lucian J. Guarisco and Peter F. Guarisco of Morgan City. Due to COVID-19 related restrictions there are no plans at this time for a funeral service. His remains will be interred at St. John Catholic Church cemetery in Thibodaux. He was an LSU graduate in engineering, served in the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant, and worked his entire professional career for McDermott Inc. The family is eternally grateful for the prayerful support of Sister Helen Cahill and her fellow Sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, and for the joyful care and company of the staff of Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home and St. Joseph Hospice.

Published in The Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
