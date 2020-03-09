Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billeann Riddle-Bacon. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Baker Presbyterian Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Baker Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Billeann Riddle-Bacon, a native of Centreville, Mississippi, and 50-year resident of Baker, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in her Baton Rouge home on Friday, March 6, at the age of 89. A natural-born entrepreneur with a creative spirit and deep love for people, Billeann dedicated her life to serving her communities. She opened Billeann's Flowers & Gifts in 1962, delivering bouquets and smiles to the city of Baker for 41 years. Billeann ingrained herself in the local community, serving as President of the Louisiana State Florists Association, practicing her faith at the Baker Presbyterian Church, and serving on the board of Civic Pride of Baker. Billeann led a full life of love and adventure, traveling extensively to 92 countries and acting as the unofficial social chair of her many friend groups and organizations. Billeann's warm spirit and quick hospitality never knew a stranger. She held relationships and community service in the highest regard, hosting frequent potlucks and volunteering for groups like Advanced Baton Rouge, Together Baton Rouge, YMCA Baton Rouge, and the Galvez Book Club in her free time. She always had a small gift and a smile to offer those whose lives she touched on a daily basis. She will be remembered for her boisterous personality and passion, but more importantly for the love she gave to all who knew her. Billeann was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Edmund Cleophas Bacon; her daughters, Rhonda Scullin and Tony Tyler; and her parents, Frank and Annabe Vine. She is survived by her daughter, Teri Lawrence and husband, Rupert Lawrence; brother, Frank Vine and daughter Betty Vine; and grandchildren Hank Lawrence, Erin Lawrence Begnaud, Katelyn Scullin Catanzaro, and Madison Scullin. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Baker Presbyterian Church with Rev. Charlene Heaton officiating. Interment will follow on the grounds of the Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville, Mississippi under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. Billeann Riddle-Bacon, a native of Centreville, Mississippi, and 50-year resident of Baker, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in her Baton Rouge home on Friday, March 6, at the age of 89. A natural-born entrepreneur with a creative spirit and deep love for people, Billeann dedicated her life to serving her communities. She opened Billeann's Flowers & Gifts in 1962, delivering bouquets and smiles to the city of Baker for 41 years. Billeann ingrained herself in the local community, serving as President of the Louisiana State Florists Association, practicing her faith at the Baker Presbyterian Church, and serving on the board of Civic Pride of Baker. Billeann led a full life of love and adventure, traveling extensively to 92 countries and acting as the unofficial social chair of her many friend groups and organizations. Billeann's warm spirit and quick hospitality never knew a stranger. She held relationships and community service in the highest regard, hosting frequent potlucks and volunteering for groups like Advanced Baton Rouge, Together Baton Rouge, YMCA Baton Rouge, and the Galvez Book Club in her free time. She always had a small gift and a smile to offer those whose lives she touched on a daily basis. She will be remembered for her boisterous personality and passion, but more importantly for the love she gave to all who knew her. Billeann was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Edmund Cleophas Bacon; her daughters, Rhonda Scullin and Tony Tyler; and her parents, Frank and Annabe Vine. She is survived by her daughter, Teri Lawrence and husband, Rupert Lawrence; brother, Frank Vine and daughter Betty Vine; and grandchildren Hank Lawrence, Erin Lawrence Begnaud, Katelyn Scullin Catanzaro, and Madison Scullin. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Baker Presbyterian Church with Rev. Charlene Heaton officiating. Interment will follow on the grounds of the Oaklawn Cemetery in Centreville, Mississippi under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close