Billie Anne Holley passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family at 7:50 am on May 20, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a native of Baton Rouge and resided in St. Francisville since 1995. Billie, along with her husband Michael "Mike" Holley, founded Treads & Care Tire Company in 1971. They worked side by side growing their business and family together. She attended Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Billie enjoyed her time puzzling, quilting, cooking and helping her children with accounting support by providing her valuable opinion. She found great pride and pleasure in her 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 57 years and children; Devin and Linda Holley, Tracie and Ovide LaCour, Miles and Melissa Holley and family. She was preceded in death by her son Edward "Ed" Holley and her parents, Lester and Marion Miles. Pallbearers will be Devin Holley, Miles Holley, Ovide LaCour, Michael LaCour, Adam LaCour, Jake Patin, Miles Holley, Jr. and Cole Holley. Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00 am to service time at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Lakeview Mausoleum. The family would like to give a special thanks to Carmen, with Hospice Services, for her steady hand and compassionate care during the family's time of need.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019