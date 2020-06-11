Billie "Butcha" Collins departed this life on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, LA. She was 62, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Visitation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Cemetery, 5479 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00am. Survived by 2 daughters, Kokemor Johnson and Ako-Lynn Collins; 2 brothers, Kirby Johnson (Brenda) and Daniel Johnson (Lisa); 2 sisters, Juliet Johnson-Harris and Diedra Johnson; 5 grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Aislee Earline and Clarence Johnson, Sr.; 1 brother, Clarence Johnson, Jr.; 1 sister, Gwen Johnson; 2 grandchildren; Aalex and Aalexon Randall. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.