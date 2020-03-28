Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Fairchild Persac. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billie Fairchild Persac was born on January 8, 1940 in Baton Rouge, and passed away on March 23, 2020 in Baton Rouge. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, Class of 1957. She was retired from La Capitol Federal Credit Union. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Fairchild and Genie Fairchild ; her spouses, Kenneth Comeaux, Sr., Butch Varnado and Mac Persac; a nephew Paul Hodges. Survivors include children; Kenneth P. Comeaux, Jr. (Victoria), Kevin M. Comeaux (Robin), Karen Comeaux Hays (Leroy) and Melissa Varnado (Melvin). Grandchildren Joshua, Kayla,and Kristin Comeaux, Blake and Blaire Hays, Grey Cotton, Faith Varnado, Mia Seaberry and Couver Terrell and great grandson Corbin Hays; also survived by her sister Margaret Hodges (Hollis), nephew Hollis Hodges, Jr. (Harley), nieces Elizabeth Phillips (Jeff) and Susan Sevier (David). Due to circumstances facing our community at this time, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. We would like to thank Life Source Hospice and Landmark of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020

