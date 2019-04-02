Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Billie Faye McRaney Fortenberry, born in Prentiss, MS on January 8, 1936 and resided in Gonzales, Baton Rouge, and St. Amant since January 8, 1956, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 83. Billie worked at Gulf States Utilities for 30 years and was on the Breco Credit Union Board for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time and making memories with her family and friends. She had a special love for baking and was known for her divinity and fudge. She was a faithful member of Ascension Baptist Church. Billie is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Hayek and husband, Ted; son, Daryl Fortenberry, Sr. and wife, Dawn; sister, Dorothy Barousse; grandchildren, Stacie Fortenberry and fiancé, Ryck Spears, Daryl "D.J." Fortenberry, Jr. and wife, Jessica; Sandi Bourque and husband, Joel and great-grandchildren, Brendan, Destiny, and Nicolas Coleman, Ethan and Eli Bourque, Phoenix and Ozzie Fortenberry. Billie is preceded in death by her parents, Herod McRaney and Lula Coulter McRaney; sisters, Thelma Hefler, Lucille Lazard, Janice Johnson, Kathleen "Kate" McRaney and brothers, Johnny Ray McRaney and James Herod McRaney. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 5pm until 9 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ascension Baptist Church from 9am until funeral service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Mausoleum. Memorial donations can be made in Billie's name to Ascension Baptist Church, 13432 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA 70737. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Ourso Funeral Home

13533 Airline Highway

Gonzales , LA 70737

