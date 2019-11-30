Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Jane Denova. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Maringouin , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Maringouin , LA Send Flowers Obituary

"A loving heart has stopped beating, hard working hands are now at rest. God has made you and angel, and proven that he only takes the best." Billie Jane Denova, a native of Grosse Tete and a resident of Maringouin, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Pointe Coupee Parish Health Care at the age of 89. She was retired from Western Auto in Maringouin, she loved spending time in the yard caring for her flowers and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sister, Earline Cashio; brother, Gene Brown; grandchildren, Lisa LeBeau (Aubrey), Magen Smith (Robin); great grandchildren, Cody and Trent Landry, Paige and Garrett Schurba, Hadley and Reese Smith; step great grandchildren, Danielle Soprano, Toby LeBeau and Tyler LeBeau; great great grandchildren, Adison Hebert and Braylon Landry; former daughter-in-law, Wilda Webber. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Denova Sr.; son, Sam Denova Jr.; grandson, Jacob Schurba; parents, Arno and Elizabeth Favron; brothers, Vernon Favron and Tommy Brown Sr. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Conducted by Rev. Chris Decker. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Cody and Trent Landry, Aubrey and Tyler LeBeau, Robin Smith and Herbert Brown.

