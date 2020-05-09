Billie Jeane Ferguson Watson, dearly loved and greatly missed, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 1, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1934 in Talisheek, LA and had been a longtime resident of Slaughter, LA. She was a fun and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a thoughtful, kind and faithful friend, a devout Christian and a prayer warrior. She is survived by her brothers Samuel and William Ferguson and sister Sally Ferguson, sons Bobby Dale Frierson, Ed "Bubby" Forman and wife Allyson, her daughter Junifer LeJeune, step-children: Gayle Allen Watson and Carol Denise Linscombe; grandchildren Jessie, Jake and Joshua Frierson and wife Brittany, Jason Harris and wife Missy, Wyatt Harris and wife Chantelle, Dorian Forman and wife Palmira, Kolbe Perschall and husband Tony, Armonda Phillips, Ethan Russell, Jaime Schatzle and step-grandchildren; Christopher Linscombe, Michael Armond Watson Jr., Tichoah Watson, Annique Watson, Bobby Joe Watson and many great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband A.W. Watson; parents Samuel and Mary Ida Ferguson, brothers Bobby Joe and March Ferguson and step-sons Michael and Lenny Watson. Due to current circumstances graveside burial date will be announced later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store