Psalm 34:18 - "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Billie Jo "Bea Jaii" Cox Rudison, 54, resident of Baton Rouge, entered Heaven's pearly gates August 10, 2020 at 5:10 p.m. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter Ray Cox and Jo Marlyn Cox. She leaves to cherish her memories of her 3 children Crystal Cox, Philip Cox and Christopher Maier, 6 grandchildren Faith Beck, Kara Beck, Atlantis Cox, Philip Cox Jr., Mason Maier and Jackson Maier, "Godsent Angels" and special friends along her path, long lost friend Dana Cummings, ex-husband Willie Rudison III, and friend Terry Johnson. She had 7 sisters and 4 brothers, a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Although she lived apart from her family, she still carried a place in her heart for each one of them. She enjoyed watching wrestling and Lifetime movies. She loved her children and grandchildren very much! Gone but never forgotten and already greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

