|
|
Billie June Eaton, better known as "Noon," age 94, passed away on September 6, 2019 at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by her two children: George Eaton and wife Cheryl, Jack Eaton and wife Connie. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Eaton, Kristen Eaton Mullen and husband Geoffrey, Kellie Eaton Guercio and husband Jason, Blake Eaton and wife Alisa, Wes Eaton and wife Misty, Matt Eaton and wife Sally, and Dustin Eaton. Ten great grandchildren, Jack and Alex Mullen, Bailey and Lexi Guercio, Tristen and Kamryn Eaton, Jackson and Aubrey Eaton, Daisy Eaton, and Nolan Kyle Torina. She was preceded in death by her husband George "Dee" Eaton of Baton Rouge, La., father Ruby Carl Shield and mother Bridie Mae Lloyd of Oklahoma City, OK; brother's Ruby Carl Shield, Jr. and Thomas Graves Shield of Ft. Worth, Texas. She was born and raised in Altus, Oklahoma and raised her family for most of her life in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Memories of "Noon" will always be remembered for her upbeat personality, gentle heart, and huge smile. She never went unnoticed as she lit up a room with her style, beauty, and poise that no one will ever forget. Noon loved spending time and hosting holiday events with her family, watching her grandkids play sports, and collecting antiques. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 12:00 pm until service at 2:00 pm. In Memory of "Noon" Eaton: You are near, even if we don't see you. You are with us, even if you are far away. You are in our hearts, in our thoughts. In our life, always.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15, 2019