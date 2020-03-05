Billie Marshall passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 84. She was born on January 17, 1936, in Springfield Ohio. She is survived by her Husband Donald R. Marshall of 64 years. Sons Richard Marshall and wife Judy, Robert Marshall and wife Laura, Daughter Dianne Richard and Husband Mike. Grandchildren, Courtney Johnson (Josh) , Jeff Marshall (Victoria), Casey Marshall (Jessica), Shelby Owens, Martin Owens, Jeremy Marshall, Samantha Marshall, Stephaine Marshall, Hillary Richard and Marshall Richard. Great-Grandchildren, James, Lincoln, Brooks, Allyson, Matthew, Houston and Preston.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Mar. 5, 2020