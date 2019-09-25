Billie Morgan Nettles died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. She was 84 years old, a resident of Ethel and native of Rock Hill, LA. Billie was a former resident of Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 9am until 11am conducted by Rev. Ed Jelks. Burial will be at 1pm at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales. She is survived by her "one and only", Tommy Nettles, her husband of 49 years. A niece, Pamela Tynes and husband, Bill. 5 nephews, Paul Johnson, Tommy Johnson and wife, Debra, Jay-Jay Mendoza, Sonny Mendoza and Michael Mendoza. Numerous great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Arvie Morgan, Sr. and her mother, Alice Brown, a brother, Arvie Morgan, Jr. and sisters, Patricia Ann Morgan and Lucy Mendoza. She was a member of Ethel Baptist Church. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019