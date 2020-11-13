Billie "Maw Maw" Pearl Portier passed away at the age of 84 at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Billie Pearl Givens on December 28, 1935 in Franklinton, Louisiana to parents Leon Givens and Lillie (Lillian) Davis Givens. She lived most of her adult life in Ponchatoula, Louisiana where she married Jarold Lamar Portier, Sr. and raised her family. After Jarold's passing, she moved to Canton, Georgia to live with her daughter and her family. Billie was kind-hearted and never met a stranger. She was quick to offer a helping hand, a listening ear or a kind word to anyone who needed it. She loved her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids with all of her heart, but most of all, she loved the Lord Jesus. She enjoyed collecting knick-knacks such as shot glasses and cookie jars even building a room onto her house in Ponchatoula to showcase all of her treasures. She loved to watch the "church" channel with her favorite ministers being Joyce Meyer and John Hagee, and you knew not to interrupt her while she watched her soaps, The Young and The Restless and The Bold & The Beautiful. She also enjoyed a good game of Yahtzee or Gin Rummy and would beat anyone who challenged her. Billie was an excellent southern cook and loved feeding people. Gardening and flowers were her passion, as she loved watching things grow. When she moved to Canton, GA to live with her daughter and family, they affectionately called her "The House Manager" as she lovingly watched over the happenings in the house. She was such a nurturing, sweet, patient, forgiving, loving soul who was bigger than life and as humble as they come. Her presence was felt by all who knew her or came in contact with her and she will be terribly missed! Billie is survived by 2 children, Sherry Portier Hunt of Canton, GA and Jarold "JP" Portier, Jr. of Ponchatoula, LA, 1 brother, James Givens, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jarold Lamar Porter, Sr., her parents Leon and Lillie Givens, her son Peter Scalia, Jr. as well as several brothers and sisters. Services will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes in Ponchatoula, LA on November 17, 2020 with Visitation from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm including refreshments to honor her love of feeding folks. The Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Graveside immediately following at the Ponchatoula Cemetery. Billie's guestbook can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.