Dr. Billie R. Nweze, 73, passed away after a battle with cancer on October 14, 2020 in Mansfield, Texas. Visitation on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am; Reverend Griselda Bickham of Wesley United Methodist Church officiating. Burial in the church cemetery. Services will be livestreamed via the Bright Morning Star Baptist Church Facebook page. She is survived by her brother, Lloyd Ranson; sister Eleanor Ranson; three daughters, Elaine Nweze-Barrett, Onyema Nweze, and Rubi Nweze-Rogers; four grandchildren, Lauren Trahan, Gabriel Thomas, Jordyn Rogers, and Kedron Bernard Rogers II; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Ranson; and husband, Emmanuel N. Nweze.