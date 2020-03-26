Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Sue Wells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billie Sue Roberts Wells, 89 a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA went to be with her Lord on March 26, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1931 in Pampa, TX. She worked as a bookkeeper for Builders Center and also worked for Nichols Construction and Wilson's Jeweler. She served as secretary for her beloved church Greenwell Springs Baptist for 20 years. She loved the ladies in her Sunday school class "Sunshine Group". She loved working in her yard, sewing, crocheting and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She also enjoyed watching her husband play fast pitch softball. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, James Loyd Wells Sr.

Children, Beth Heirtzler (William), Loyd Wells (Valerie), Carol Arboneaux (Earl). Grandchildren: Ashley Savoie (Tim), Aaron Heirtzler (Nicole), Alison Bradford (Gordon), Aline Shaffer (Garrett), Alissa McCartney (Kevin), Jason Wells, Jennifer Fontenot (Brad), Jena' Richard (Dave), Brian Flurry (Jennifer), Amy Williams (Anthony), Toby Arboneaux, Benji Arboneaux (Stephanie), Sherry Dillingham. Great Grandchildren: Madie Johansson (Ryne), Tyler, Jacob, Hailey Savoie, Kali, Slate Heirtzler, Austin, Ava Bradford, Carleigh, Ty, Clarabeth Shaffer, Avery, Addison, Colton McCartney, Kaylee Domingue, Kyndle, Kolby Fontenot, Raelyn, Dalton Richard, Cody, Elizabeth Flurry, Peyton, Paisley Williams, Treg, Drew Arboneaux, Violet, Caroline Dillingham. Preceded in death by her parents Bonnie Lee and Maggie Carrol Moore Roberts, Three brothers: Bonnie Ray, JW, Donald Roberts, One sister Betty Jean Roberts and one great grandchild Cole Shaffer. Due to the current situations concerning public health the family will have a private Graveside service. After all the safety precaution are lifted the family will have a Memorial Service for all the family and friends at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church.

