Billie Wayne Alexander
Billie Wayne Alexander was born in Franklinton Parish to Danny Myers and Victoria Reeves Alexander. He was the baby of 8 children and the last one to pass on. He is survived by son, Donald and wife, Lisa; son, Darryl and wife Tessa; daughter, Danna Cowell; grandchildren Rev. Trey Cowell, Daniel Cowell, Rachel Alexander Amidon, Elizabeth Alexander Hall, Joshua Alexander, Scott Alexander, and Joseph Alexander; and his caretaker Johnnie Gale Pace; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings, and his loving wife, Ella Lou Robinson Alexander. Bill loved to fish and hunt for many years with his wife and family. He also loved gardening and watching LSU Baseball. He is retired from Exxon/Mobil Corp. and served his country proudly in the United Stated Air Force during the Korean war. The family will have a private service for him where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
