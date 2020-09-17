1/1
Billy "Bill" Campbell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy "Bill" Campbell was born September 6, 1950 in Odessa, Texas. He went to see the Lord on September 11, 2020 at Southeast Veterans Hospital in New Orleans, La. He passed at the age of 70 years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp with 8 years of active duty. He received numerous medals that included the Navy/Marine Corp medal, the Purple Heart and the Combat medal. He was an East Ascension High School graduate and a graduate of LA Technical College. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Pine Grove, La. with Bro Laverne King officiating. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Charlene Ducote Campbell; Children, Amy Davis (Bradley), and Charles Campbell (Stacy); Grandchildren, Christian Davis and Ducote Campbell; Sisters, Peggy Swetledge (Ray), Connie Arvin (Bob) and Lynda May (Lester). He was preceded in death by his Parents, Gerald and Madeline Richards Campbell and his brother, Jessie Campbell. Pallbearers will be Charles Campbell, Ducote Campbell, Brad Davis and Christian Davis. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home 225-755-9757.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
11:30 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
29419 Walker South Rd
Walker, LA 70785
(225) 755-9757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Bill was a great friend and brother in Christ. We were also brothers in the Original Vietnam Vets M/C, Combat Veterans in the United States Marine Corps. Our condolences to his wife Charlene and his entire family. Semper Fi, Sarge. Corporal Jim & wife Rhonda.
Jim & Rhonda
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved