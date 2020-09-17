Billy "Bill" Campbell was born September 6, 1950 in Odessa, Texas. He went to see the Lord on September 11, 2020 at Southeast Veterans Hospital in New Orleans, La. He passed at the age of 70 years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp with 8 years of active duty. He received numerous medals that included the Navy/Marine Corp medal, the Purple Heart and the Combat medal. He was an East Ascension High School graduate and a graduate of LA Technical College. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Pine Grove, La. with Bro Laverne King officiating. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Charlene Ducote Campbell; Children, Amy Davis (Bradley), and Charles Campbell (Stacy); Grandchildren, Christian Davis and Ducote Campbell; Sisters, Peggy Swetledge (Ray), Connie Arvin (Bob) and Lynda May (Lester). He was preceded in death by his Parents, Gerald and Madeline Richards Campbell and his brother, Jessie Campbell. Pallbearers will be Charles Campbell, Ducote Campbell, Brad Davis and Christian Davis. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home 225-755-9757.

