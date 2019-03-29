Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Clyde Rockett. View Sign

Billy Clyde Rockett, a native of Junction City, AR and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2018 at the age of 84. He served as the pastor of several churches in Louisiana and others under the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board. He also owned his own business, Rockett Marketing, LLC. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy L. Rockett, daughter Katherine Edwards and husband Shannon and their son Collin; sons, Mark Rockett and his wife Michele, Matthew Rockett, his wife April and their daughters Madison, Kaitlyn, Riley and Karah; his sister JoAnn Bridges, and brother Ted Rockett and his wife Sybil. He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell B. Rockett and Bera Black Rockett, and two brothers James Rockett and Jerry Rockett. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Funeral services will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home at 12pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.