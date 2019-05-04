Mr. Billy H. Oglesby, 74 yrs old, from Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 3, 2019. He was born in Pineville, LA to Temple Wallace Oglesby and Hazel Devore Oglesby. He was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and Port Allen LA. He retired from Operating Engineers Local #406 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served during the Vietnam War as a diver of the original elite Harbor Clearance Unit. Bill could tease and needle but never with malice, he loved a good joke. He never met a stranger and was known for his kind and giving heart and for helping anyone he came in contact with. His greatest joy was his son Billy and his grandson Aaron. He cherished spending over 52 years with Trisha. He loved spending time at his hunting and fishing camp on Grand River which he built himself. He enjoyed a good western movie and watching his LSU Tigers football games. He wanted the memory of him to be a happy one and to leave an afterglow of smiles when life was done. Bill is survived by his wife Patricia "Trisha" Stapleton Oglesby; his son, Billy A. Oglesby; his grandson, Aaron W. Oglesby; sisters, Patsy Oglesby Hester, Shawnee Sue Boutwell and her husband Joe; brother, Mike Oglesby and his wife Nicole; sisters-in-law, Cathy Henson Oglesby, Sue Oglesby and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Johnny Oglesby, James Oglesby Sr., Helen Oglesby Beckham and Joseph K. Oglesby. Special thanks to Sue Boutwell, Cathy Henson Oglesby and Barbara Stapleton Boone for being there from the beginning to the end, and to St. Joseph's Hospice for all the tender care given to Bill. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Research Hospital or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 6, 2019