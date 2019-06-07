Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy "Bowlegs" Lott, 80, joined his wife in Heaven on June 6, 2019. He was born and raised in Bogalusa and resided in Baton Rouge for most of his life. The family will receive guest between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM at Norwood Baptist Church, 3928 Azalea Street, Norwood, LA 70761, on Monday, May 10. Funeral services will begin immediately following. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Brown Lott; parents, Hubert and Lela Lott; and siblings, Rita, Wendell, Sherry, and Kenneth. He leaves three children, Billy Lott, Jr. (Arlene), Samantha Jett (Donnie), and Debbie Corkern (Michael); grandchildren, Dustin Thomas, Donald Jett, IV, Joey Jett, JC Jett, Aaron Jensen, Annabelle Lott, and Avery Lott; great-grandchildren, Laiken Thomas and Lexon Thomas; siblings, Shirley Lott, and Patricia Lott Davis; and many nieces, nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Billy's seven grandchildren along with Rodney Brown and JC Brown. Billy touched many during his life. His legacy will continue for many generations. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or .

