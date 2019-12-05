Billy M. Seay was born in Bismark, Arkansas and passed away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was the founding Dean of the LSU Honors College and Professor of Psychology LSU. He served as a Deacon and taught Sunday school at University Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. Billy was a graduate of Southern State College in Magnolia, Arkansas and received his doctorate in psychology from The University of Wisconsin, Madison. He loved fishing, reading, camping, and traveling. He learned how to text so he could stay in touch with his five beloved grandchildren. He was a devoted husband for sixty years to his college sweetheart. Billy is survived by his loving wife, Nedra Dees Seay, Baton Rouge, LA. His daughter Delecia Seay Carey and husband Tom, Maurice, LA. His son Franklin Whitfield Seay and wife Cheryl of Denham Springs, LA. Grandchildren: Jessica Seay, Floyd Carey, Margaret Carey, Allison Seay, Matthew Carey. Sister and Brother-in-law Pattie and Tommy Bell of Magnolia, AR. Nephews Jonathan Dees and family and Jeremiah Dees and family. He is preceded in death by his Father: Franklin Whitfield Seay, Mother: Annie Mildred Money Seay, Brother: Richard Shelton, and his beloved in-laws: Carl and Theo Paschal Dees of Calhoun, AR. A visitation will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church located at 529 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. There will be a service to follow at 3:00pm. A graveside service will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at Antioch East Baptist Church Cemetery located in Calhoun, Arkansas. Memorial donations may be made to Louisiana State University Honors College or a .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019