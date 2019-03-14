Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Myron "Bo" Taylor Jr.. View Sign

Billy "Bo" Myron Taylor Jr, born May 30, 1960, passed away to his eternal home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after 8 weeks of showing everyone what it meant to be "Bo Strong!". His faith in Christ, trust in medical staff and love for his family and friends was unquestionable. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 19 years, Janna King Taylor; children Angela Joy Taylor Gauthier (Brandon), Billy Edward Taylor, Kristen Janae Taylor Bass (Allan) and Connor Mark Taylor; his beloved four-legged daughter, Charlie; his grandchildren whom he adored, Allan Michael Bass Jr., Baylen Paul Gauthier, and Tucker Lee Bass; his mother, Joyce Greer; his mother-in-law, Shirley Faye King; his sisters Toni Moran (Dennis), Brenda Taylor, and Wanda Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Myron Taylor Sr.; his former wife, Sharon Hickok Taylor; and his father-in-law, W.M. King Sr. Services will be held at Live Oak Methodist Church in Watson, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Friday 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 8-10 a.m., with services at 10 a.m. followed by burial in the Live Oak Methodist Cemetery. Bo's love of life, family, and friends will forever be remembered. Let's Roll!