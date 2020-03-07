Billy Ray Neathery, 73 years old, resident of Baker, LA, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 6, 2020. He entered this world on September 26, 1946, in Winnsboro, LA. Billy retired from BREC after 25 years of service. He loved the Indian culture, enjoyed raising his pigeons, and spent much of his time with his best friend, Buckie, his dog. The Baker community knew him as bicycle Billy or Wild Bill. Billy is survived by his mother, Edith "Dot" Neathery; brother, Bobby Wayne Neathery and wife, Mary Jo; two sisters, Karen Boles and husband, Freddie and Judy Whitstine husband, Ray; and a host of nieces and nephews. Billy is preceded in death by his father, Willard Neathery; and nephew, Steven Whitstine. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020