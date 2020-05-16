Billy Walker, a resident of Central, LA, passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 83. Billy was a graduate of Istrouma High School class of 1956. He is also a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. Billy is survived by his wife of 59 years and 6 months, Liz Walker; children, Keith Walker and wife Linda, Stacey Blaha and husband Mike, and Allison Halphen; grandchildren, Brandon Walker, Christopher Walker, Lauren Walker, Jonathan Walker, Kaleb Halphen, Kade Halphen, and Cai Blaha; and sister, Carolyn Furlow. He was preceded in death by his parents, JD and Ozzie Walker; and sister, Edna Ellis. We want to recognize and thank all of Dad's buddies, neighbors and tomato/watermelon customers (who became genuine friends over the years). We always said that Dad never met a stranger. He loved seeing all of you and was always ready to swap stories and hear the latest news. You were all a shining light in his life. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Ochsner Hospital, who cared for Dad. We are humbled and grateful for kindness we were shown. A very special thank you to ICU nurses Tara and Erica, who not only lovingly cared for our dad, but for our family as well. Nursing is a grand profession, and for some it is a calling. We will never forget you. Because of the restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus, we have to make the heartbreaking decision of limiting the number of guests allowed to attend the service at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Please know that you are all in our hearts, and that we feel your warmth and love for our family, and especially our dad. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.