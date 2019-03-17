|
Billy Robert, Sr., Born August 11, 1944, in Leesville, LA to Marion and Velma Robert. Devoted Christian, Husband, Father and Grandfather traveled home to his Father in Heaven Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11:00am until religious service at 2:00pm. Services conducted by Dr. Neal Caver, Ray Harrison and Craft Dunaway. Burial in Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Survived by his loving wife, Gayle Gussman Robert; son, Billy Robert, Jr. and wife Brandi; daughter, Tracye Robert; grandson, Brendan Robert; and sister, Patsy Berkley. Billy retired in auto parts and had a love for his hot rods, especially his 66 Chevy. He was a devoted faithful member of Cedarcrest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to Cedarcrest Baptist Church at 2020 Cedarcrest Avenue ,Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Thanks to all of our family and friends for their prayers, love and support.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019