The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Robert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Robert Sr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Robert Sr. Obituary
Billy Robert, Sr., Born August 11, 1944, in Leesville, LA to Marion and Velma Robert. Devoted Christian, Husband, Father and Grandfather traveled home to his Father in Heaven Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital Bluebonnet. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11:00am until religious service at 2:00pm. Services conducted by Dr. Neal Caver, Ray Harrison and Craft Dunaway. Burial in Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Survived by his loving wife, Gayle Gussman Robert; son, Billy Robert, Jr. and wife Brandi; daughter, Tracye Robert; grandson, Brendan Robert; and sister, Patsy Berkley. Billy retired in auto parts and had a love for his hot rods, especially his 66 Chevy. He was a devoted faithful member of Cedarcrest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to Cedarcrest Baptist Church at 2020 Cedarcrest Avenue ,Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Thanks to all of our family and friends for their prayers, love and support.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now