Billy, 64, a resident of Ethel, passed away on Sat, Oct 17, 2020. Visitation will be held at Mercy FH, Clinton, La on Thurs, Oct 22 at 9 am. Service will immediately follow at St Paul United Methodist Cemetery in Ethel. Professional services entrusted to Mercy FH LLC. 225-683-5468.

