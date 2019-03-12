Billy Wayne Tubb

Billy Wayne Tubb, 87, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, a native of Big Springs, Texas and a resident of Gonzales, Louisiana. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He leaves his wife of 37 years, Myner Jane (Delaune) Tubb; his daughters, Mary Lambert, Paje Kramer, Cyndy Braud, Becky Wild, and Tanya Painter; son, Keith Braud; brother Larry Tubb; sisters, Helen Faulkner and Janice Ikeler; grandchildren, Blaine, Jonathan, Chris, Andrew, Michael, James, Stephen, Lauren, Megan, Katie, and Keri; and several great-grandchildren. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Vulcan Chemicals in Geismar. Bill led a full life of travel and adventure. He enjoyed sailing aboard the Lagniappe. He and Jane cultivated many lasting relationships along the way. Bill was truly known as a gentleman and admired by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bertha Tubb; son, Ricky Tubb; grandson, Matthew Lowe; brother, Donnie Tubb; sister, Bonnie Barber. We will celebrate Bill's life at Household of Faith Church, 10469 Airline Highway, Gonzales, Louisiana on Saturday, March 16. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to . Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019
