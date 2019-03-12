Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Wayne Tubb. View Sign

Billy Wayne Tubb, 87, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, a native of Big Springs, Texas and a resident of Gonzales, Louisiana. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He leaves his wife of 37 years, Myner Jane (Delaune) Tubb; his daughters, Mary Lambert, Paje Kramer, Cyndy Braud, Becky Wild, and Tanya Painter; son, Keith Braud; brother Larry Tubb; sisters, Helen Faulkner and Janice Ikeler; grandchildren, Blaine, Jonathan, Chris, Andrew, Michael, James, Stephen, Lauren, Megan, Katie, and Keri; and several great-grandchildren. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Vulcan Chemicals in Geismar. Bill led a full life of travel and adventure. He enjoyed sailing aboard the Lagniappe. He and Jane cultivated many lasting relationships along the way. Bill was truly known as a gentleman and admired by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bertha Tubb; son, Ricky Tubb; grandson, Matthew Lowe; brother, Donnie Tubb; sister, Bonnie Barber. We will celebrate Bill's life at Household of Faith Church, 10469 Airline Highway, Gonzales, Louisiana on Saturday, March 16. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to . Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683 Billy Wayne Tubb, 87, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, a native of Big Springs, Texas and a resident of Gonzales, Louisiana. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He leaves his wife of 37 years, Myner Jane (Delaune) Tubb; his daughters, Mary Lambert, Paje Kramer, Cyndy Braud, Becky Wild, and Tanya Painter; son, Keith Braud; brother Larry Tubb; sisters, Helen Faulkner and Janice Ikeler; grandchildren, Blaine, Jonathan, Chris, Andrew, Michael, James, Stephen, Lauren, Megan, Katie, and Keri; and several great-grandchildren. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Vulcan Chemicals in Geismar. Bill led a full life of travel and adventure. He enjoyed sailing aboard the Lagniappe. He and Jane cultivated many lasting relationships along the way. Bill was truly known as a gentleman and admired by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bertha Tubb; son, Ricky Tubb; grandson, Matthew Lowe; brother, Donnie Tubb; sister, Bonnie Barber. We will celebrate Bill's life at Household of Faith Church, 10469 Airline Highway, Gonzales, Louisiana on Saturday, March 16. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to . Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683 Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.