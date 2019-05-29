Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Wells Blake. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Wells Blake, a native of Dallas, TX and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a graduate of North Texas State University and was a mechanical designer for over 40 years. He loved music, being part of a bowling team, gardening, and cooking. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet Duff Blake; daughters, Denise Blake Delacroix (Mille), Shari Diane Blake, and Dana Suzette Blake; grandchildren, Blake Mille Delacroix and Madison Elizabeth Delacroix. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Edward Blake and Lila Ann Wells. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 9:00 a.m. until a Memorial Service at 11:00. A reception will follow the service at Rabenhorst East reception room. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

