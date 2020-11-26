1/1
Billy Young
1935 - 2020
A much loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Billy M Young, 85, of Denham Springs, Louisiana peacefully passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born in Smithdale, MS on August 6, 1935 and moved to Baton Rouge area in 1958. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 19421 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, La with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of service at the church. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distance and mask are requested for all who attend. Billy graduated from Mars Hill High School in Smithdale, MS and shortly thereafter enlisted in National Reserves for six years. He worked for 27 years at Sunbeam Bakery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana followed by employment with R J D'Agostino's company. He loved reading the Bible, going to Church, and cooking for family and friends. His warm greeting and jokes will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Young and son Terry Young. He also is survived by his stepchildren Kerry Evans and wife Jette; Donna DiVittorio and husband Frank; grandchildren Amber Coco, Alanna DiVittorio and Amanda DiVittorio plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Eleanor Whittington; Stepdad Walter Whittington; Dad Hilton Ray Young; his siblings Shirley McKenzie and James Whittington. The family very much appreciates your thoughts and prayers.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Dear friend, we will miss you, but know you are celebrating Thanksgiving at a much bigger table this year. Until, in Heaven, we all meet again.
Dianne Smith
Friend
