On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and friends, Bina peacefully departed this life. Bina leaves to cherish her memories two sisters; Catherine Johnson and Cecile Smith, two sisters-in-law; Yvonne Lewis and Marion Martin, one brother-in-law Elmore Jackson, two nieces Kathy Martin (John Nicholas), and Michelle (Gerald)Vincent, three nephews; Troy (Delilah) Martin, Terry (Sharah) Martin, and Steven Martin, nephew-in-law George Johnson, Sr., two God-children Francine Banks and Rodney Warner, three great-nieces, a great-nephew and a cousin who she helped to rear; Georneisha, Chasity, Jasmine and George Johnson, Jr, and Valerie Tate, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday April, 23, 2019 at Hurst United Methodist Church from 8:00am until religious services begin at 11:00am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019