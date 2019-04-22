Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bina Ann Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and friends, Bina peacefully departed this life. Bina leaves to cherish her memories two sisters; Catherine Johnson and Cecile Smith, two sisters-in-law; Yvonne Lewis and Marion Martin, one brother-in-law Elmore Jackson, two nieces Kathy Martin (John Nicholas), and Michelle (Gerald)Vincent, three nephews; Troy (Delilah) Martin, Terry (Sharah) Martin, and Steven Martin, nephew-in-law George Johnson, Sr., two God-children Francine Banks and Rodney Warner, three great-nieces, a great-nephew and a cousin who she helped to rear; Georneisha, Chasity, Jasmine and George Johnson, Jr, and Valerie Tate, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday April, 23, 2019 at Hurst United Methodist Church from 8:00am until religious services begin at 11:00am.

