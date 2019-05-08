Bishop John Thomas entered into eternal rest at his son's home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was a 83 year old native of Slaughter, Louisiana. He was the pastor at Greater Central People's Baptist Church. Visitation at Greater King David B.C., Rev. John Montgomery, pastor on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Freddie West; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his son, John Thomas(Rose); nine siblings; granddaughters, Kassidy and Theresa; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 10, 2019