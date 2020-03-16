Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blaine Michael Pike. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Blaine Michael Pike - August 13,1986 - February 22, 2020 Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest." Blaine Pike, age 33 of Central, went home to be with the lord on February 22, 2020. He was born to Philip Pike and Susanne Coble Pike. He is now in the arms of Jesus, along side his sister Tammy. Blaine is survived by his daughter, Georgia Blaine Pike, his parents Susie Pike, Phil Pike (stepmom Debbie), brothers Chris Pike (Jill), Tanner and Conner Pike, stepbrothers Jacob Bourgeois (Ashlie), Ryan Bourgeois (Chelsea), and Thomas Bourgeois (Alyse). He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Blaine was a stellar athlete playing basketball, baseball and football and he loved watching his LSU Tigers. Blaine loved the Lord and had a heart of gold. He had an incredible, outgoing personality, and those who met him immediately fell in love with him. His infectious smile will be missed by all. Rest in peace, Blaine.

Blaine Michael Pike - August 13,1986 - February 22, 2020 Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest." Blaine Pike, age 33 of Central, went home to be with the lord on February 22, 2020. He was born to Philip Pike and Susanne Coble Pike. He is now in the arms of Jesus, along side his sister Tammy. Blaine is survived by his daughter, Georgia Blaine Pike, his parents Susie Pike, Phil Pike (stepmom Debbie), brothers Chris Pike (Jill), Tanner and Conner Pike, stepbrothers Jacob Bourgeois (Ashlie), Ryan Bourgeois (Chelsea), and Thomas Bourgeois (Alyse). He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Blaine was a stellar athlete playing basketball, baseball and football and he loved watching his LSU Tigers. Blaine loved the Lord and had a heart of gold. He had an incredible, outgoing personality, and those who met him immediately fell in love with him. His infectious smile will be missed by all. Rest in peace, Blaine. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close