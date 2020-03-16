Blaine Michael Pike - August 13,1986 - February 22, 2020 Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest." Blaine Pike, age 33 of Central, went home to be with the lord on February 22, 2020. He was born to Philip Pike and Susanne Coble Pike. He is now in the arms of Jesus, along side his sister Tammy. Blaine is survived by his daughter, Georgia Blaine Pike, his parents Susie Pike, Phil Pike (stepmom Debbie), brothers Chris Pike (Jill), Tanner and Conner Pike, stepbrothers Jacob Bourgeois (Ashlie), Ryan Bourgeois (Chelsea), and Thomas Bourgeois (Alyse). He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Blaine was a stellar athlete playing basketball, baseball and football and he loved watching his LSU Tigers. Blaine loved the Lord and had a heart of gold. He had an incredible, outgoing personality, and those who met him immediately fell in love with him. His infectious smile will be missed by all. Rest in peace, Blaine.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020