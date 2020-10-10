A resident of Baton Rouge, he was born on June 14, 1970 in Tampa Florida and passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at the age of 50. He is survived by Daughter Haleigh King-Kinchen, Mother Bonnie Montero Cothern, Brother Lee "Scott" Kinchen, Sister Wendi Kinchen Raether (Dennis), Sister Megan Kinchen, Nephew Colby Kinchen (Michelle), Niece Sophia Kinchen, and Great Nephews Jackson and Jameson Kinchen. In addition to his Bogalulsa family, Blake leaves behind his Baton Rouge family, the King's, Bourgeois', Levy's, Smith's, Boneno's, Melancon's Sumrall's and Sims'. He is also survived by his work family at Atakapa Services, Justin Haydel, Kenny Ferachi and co workers. He is preceded in death by his Dad, Alvin J Bergeron Jr. and his beloved dog Link. Blake was a graduate of Bogalusa High School in 1988 where he continued his education at Southeastern Louisiana University obtaining a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Business Management. Blake enjoyed all things outdoors; he was an avid fisherman and a huge Saints and LSU fan. His favorite pastime was spending time with his daughter Haleigh (Goose), he also loved boiling crawfish with family and friends, and playing golf. Blake was a volunteer coach at St Jude School and cooked at the St Jude Church Parish Fair for many years. No matter where he was or who he was with he always managed to fill the room with his love of life. A viewing will be held at Palestine Baptist Church in Bogalusa LA on October 17, 2020 from 9 am to 1 pm with a service following. Graveside services will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Greenscreek Baptist Church on Old Richton Road in Petal, Mississippi where he will be laid to rest alongside his Dad. Officiating the service will be Reverend Fredrick Brumfield. Poole-Richie Funeral Home in Bogalusa will be handling arrangements for the service.

