A graveside service celebrating the life of Blake Robert Averett will be held at 11am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Denham Springs, LA. Blake was born September 27, 1988 in New Orleans and passed away October 14, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. Blake was a loving, caring, kindhearted, person. He enjoyed life, family and friends. He brightened the lives of other. He is preceded in death by his Grandmother Wanda Duplessis Averett, Grandfather Raymond "Boo" Averett, Great-Great-Grandfather William Van, Great-Great-Grandparents Johnny Lee Henderson and Elmo Averette, Great Aunt Becky Duplessis Kiper and cousin Marshall Duplessis. Blake is survived by his father Lonnie Averett, Aunt Vanette Averett Hearnsberger and husband Charles, nieces McKenzie and Avery Hearnsberger, and Great-Great-Grandmother Doris Lanoux Van, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Blake is now together in heaven with his beloved Maw Maw Wanda and Paw Paw Boo. Arrangements made by Church Funeral Services, Walker.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 26, 2019