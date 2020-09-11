1/1
Blake Welton Brumfield
1994 - 2020
Blake Welton Brumfield passed away on September 9, 2020. He is survived by his parents Greg and Karen Brumfield; his grandmother Evelyn Magee; his sisters Lindsey Jo Vasquez (Robert), Chelsea Brumfield Baugh, and Ashley Knapp (Kyle); and his beloved niece and nephews Kelton Baugh, Leeke Vasquez, Ava Lynn Baugh, Jack Knapp, and James Hayes Knapp. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jackie and Welton Brumfield, John Boehm, and Leeke Magee. Blake was born on January 7, 1994 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. He later moved to Louisiana with his family and attended Mandeville High School, his mother's alma mater. Blake loved the outdoors and spent his time in the rivers and woods of southeast Louisiana. After spending time working with his siblings in the hospitality business, Blake began working in the marine industry. He fell in love with being on the water, watching the sun rise on the riverbanks and listening to the quiet rush of the current in the evening time. Although the work was hard, Blake found a special peace on the river. Blake was always generous and kind. He shared his helping hands and warm heart with all who knew him, but most especially with his family. He is gone too soon, and the world is a little smaller without him. Blake's gentle spirit will be deeply missed. "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine." Isaiah 43:1. Blake's memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Amite on Tuesday, September 15 visitation at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Amite Memorial Gardens. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 PM
SEP
15
Service
02:00 PM
the First United Methodist Church
September 11, 2020
We are devastated to learn of the loss of Blake. Please know our thoughts, our hearts, and our prayers are with y’all through this very difficult time and always. We love y’all. Scott and Scott
Scott Williams
Friend
September 11, 2020
Greg & Karen,

Glenn & I are so deeply saddened with the news of Blake's death. Please know that you all will be in our thoughts & prayers in the days, & weeks ahead. May God comfort each of you at this sad time.

Love ya'll
Lana Hutchinson
Friend
