Blaze Michael Joshua Kilpatrick was born December 9, 2000 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and passed away on December 28, 2019. Blaze graduated from Walker High School in May of 2019 and was attending ITI Technical College, studying Instrumentation. Blaze had a love of classic cars and always dreamed of one day owning a Camaro. He also loved LSU football and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, ATV riding, hunting and fishing. Blaze had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone, at any time. He was extremely patient, especially with younger siblings and cousins, and was kind to everyone. Blaze was a loving son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin and will be missed greatly. Blaze is preceded in death by: his great-grandparents, Murphy and Carlene Kinchen, Frank G. and Thelma Kilpatrick; great, great grandparents Cato and Lelea Clark, and great-aunt Karen Kilpatrick Alshewaiter. Blaze is survived by his father, Jeremy Kilpatrick and step-mother Jeannie Kilpatrick, and mother, Summer A. McAlister. He is also survived by his grandparents Michael and Carla Kilpatrick, Brad and Sonya McAlister; great-grandmother Betty Clark, great-grandfather, Emmitt McAlister, great-grandfather Conway J. Lorio; step-grandmother, Terry Foley; siblings: Taylor Matte, Casey Laiche, Jr., Miranda Laiche, Alli Clark, Lanie Kilpatrick, Tony Starns, Jr., Gabriel Clark, Eden Baggett and Elijah Baggett; aunts and uncles: James and Erica Mote, Kevin and Crystal Ivy, and Jessy and Ashley Roberts, Edward Glenn Jones and David Foley; first cousins: Ryder Mote, Cameron Ivy, Kinley Ivy, Jade, Keely and Zane Jones, Tyler Mason, and Bycen and Annamarie Roberts. Pallbearers are Ryder Mote, Casey Laiche, Jr., Jonathan King, Cole Kennedy, Cane Jackson, and Tanner Philpot, and honorary pallbearer John D. Thames. Services for Blaze Kilpatrick will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. The wake will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., service will begin at noon, and the burial will immediately follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020

