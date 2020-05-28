Blaze Prescia
1925 - 2020
Blaze Thomas Prescia, native of Independence and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away May 26. He was 94 years old, a retired city parish accountant, WW2 veteran and a servant of the Most High God. He was a man of great faith and freely shared it with everyone. He loved Jesus and the Holy Spirit and always had a kind word of encouragement. "Beautiful are the feet of those that carry the gospel". Rom 10:15. He was the life of the party and never met a stranger. He was beloved by everyone that knew him and will be terribly missed by his family. He loved and cared for his first wife, Virginia, until she passed and has been a devoted husband to his wife, Audrey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Carmela Prescia, his sister, Bessy Spitale, brothers Joe and wife Lee, Anthony and wife Anntoinette. He is survived by his wife Audrey, brother in law Vince Spitale, daughter, Mary Jane, granddaughter, Jennifer, great grandchildren, Jordan, Blaze and Jason and great great grandchildren, Noah, Gia and Amiyah. He was also a devoted, loving step-father and "Pawpaw" to Audrey's children, Robin Johnson, Mary Ann Murphy, Helen Tanguis, Chuck and Mike Rotolo, grandchildren, Caleb and Hayden Murphy, Kristi Durant, Jarod Rotolo, Ashley Rotolo and Toni Maattala, and great grandchildren Natalie, Eliana and Portia Durant, Bella and Roman Rotolo, Logan and Isabelle Maattala and treated them as his own. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, David and Bernadette Spitale, Geraldine, Anthony Jr., Joe and Sal Prescia and many cousins. We will all miss his humor, his songs ("You are my sunshine"), his dancing and his kind, loving, humble and generous heart and soul. He lived his life to the fullest and spoke wisdom into so many lives. Visitation will be from 1-2 with graveside service immediately following at 2pm at Colonial Cemetary in Independence, LA.

Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Colonial Cemetery Mausoleum
MAY
29
Service
02:00 PM
Colonial Cemetery Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
May 28, 2020
Our our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times. We were honored to take care of Mr. Blaze Precia, and so sorry for your loss. Please don't hesitate to call when you need someone to talk to. Due to Covid 19 I am unable to attend the service, just know my heart will be there with you. "May the Lord bless and keep you, may He cause his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you all the days of your life."
Chaplain Rita King Chadwick
Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice
13702 Coursey Blvd. Ste. 5B
BTR, LA 70817
Phone: 225-753-1495
Rita King-Chadwick
Acquaintance
