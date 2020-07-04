Bernard Lea "Bo" Baker, Jr., a native of Gloster, MS and a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 79. He was a retired agency manager with Farm Bureau Insurance with over 25 years of service. Bo loved the outdoors and hunting with his children, grandchildren, and friends. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianne Valentine Baker; children, Randy T. Baker and wife Phyllis, Remi Baker, and Lesleigh Moore and husband Lee; grandchildren, Jesse Baker, Jarrod Baker, Justin Baker, Beau Baker, Molly Baker, Laken Moore, and Lane Moore; two great-grandchildren, June and Finley Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Lea Baker, Sr. and Bethel Arnold Baker; siblings, Jimmy Baker, Margie Tapp, Wallace Baker, J.C. Baker, Idelle Booty, and Betty LaFleur. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.