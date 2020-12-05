1/1
Bob Thrower Sr.
1939 - 2020
Private graveside services will be held for Bob Thrower Sr., 81, of West Monroe at Douglas Cemetery, Choudrant, LA. Rev. Tony Smith will officiate under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Bob was born February 28, 1939 in Holly Ridge, LA and passed away December 3, 2020 in West Monroe. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma Thrower; wife, Joyce Thrower; son, Scott Thrower; and several brothers and sisters. He retired from mortgage banking and was a member of McGuire United Methodist Church. Bob is survived by his sons, Bob Thrower Jr. and wife Michelle and Daryl Thrower; 4 grandchildren, Russell Thrower and wife Pamela, Alex Thrower LeBeau and husband Tommy, Chase Thrower and Brayden Thrower; 4 great-grandchildren; sister Jo Donald; brother J.W. Thrower Jr. and wife Dorothy; numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
