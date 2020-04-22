Bobbie Crawford Sr., 64 of New Orleans, LA entered into Eternal Rest on April 2, 2020. He was born to the late Charlie Sr. and Julia Gavin Crawford on September 28, 1955. Bobbie was educated in the Orleans Parish School System. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans and retired as a construction worker. Bobbie was proceeded in death by his brother Jimmie Crawford; daughter: Tamica Hamilton; granddaughters Erica Bourgeois and Dyminee Guy. Bobbie leaves to cherish his memories wife: Deborah Bourgeois Crawford; daughter: Keisha (Dymine Sr.) Bourgeois; sons: Corey (Jesmen), Eric (Myeisha) Bourgeois and Bobbie Crawford Jr.; sisters: Julia Young, Tracey Caldwell, Debbie and Monique Crawford; brothers: Charles Jr., Charles"Son Boy", Brain and Byron Crawford; grandchildren: London and Paisley Bourgeois, Kaci and Dymine Jr. Guy, Jamar Lewis and Kewli Daniels and a host of other family and friends. Due to COVID-19 a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. To sign guestbook or to leave condolences visit www.samuellvanceandsons.com. Arrangements entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors 855-SLVANCE.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.