Bobbie (Barbara) J. Stevenson entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2020, at the age of 71. A Native of Lakeland and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her husband, James Stevenson; daughters, Jacqueline Collins, Sylvia Stevenson and Kimberlyn Stevenson; sisters, Maryann Hebert, Audreymae Antoine and Josephine Dunn; brother, Leroy Joseph; grandchildren, Trumone Stevenson, Tra'voine Patterson, Troy Collins, Jr., Brandon Collins, Dillon Stevenson, Kollin Aucoin and Jasmine Collins. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Terry Paul officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.