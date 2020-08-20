Bobbie Jean Clark moved from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska. She was a graduate of Southern University Laboratory School, Southern University A&M College, and the University of Washington. She was a proud member of her beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Bobbie was known for starting the Meals on Wheels program in Baton Rouge, LA. and for being the first female African-American owner of a print and copy center, Pages Typing Center and African Art Gallery in Greater Baton Rouge. She was a city council candidate vying to serve the Scotlandville area that she grew up in, the owner of a beauty store in the same area and the architect of several camps and learning initiatives in our community, including the Applied Literacy and Learning Center. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents: Martha and Elbert W. Clark, two sisters: Gwendolyn Clark and Linda Poindexter; and three brothers: Elbert W. Clark, Jr., John "J.D." Dorsey, and Donald Ray Clark. She leaves behind a son (Melton Harry, Jr), a brother (Karl M. Clark) and one grandchild, (Michael Montreal Harry), and two great-grandchildren, beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. No service will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's Services of The Capital Area.

