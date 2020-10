Or Copy this URL to Share

Services for Bobbie Jean Isadore Tackno will be held Saturday October 17th, at Greater St. James Baptist Church, 1627 N. 44th Street. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am till 11:00 am with religious services beginning at 11:00 am. Interment: Union Cemetery;Brusly, LA. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.

